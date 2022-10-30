Sideswipe: What a narcissist

Photo / Supplied

Under the influence of entitlement

Last week a social media “influencer” was filmed hitting golf balls into the Grand Canyon. The TikTok created from the footage also captured the moment when she lost her grip on her golf club, which sent it flying into the canyon, too. Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident. “Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending,” park officials said. “Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.” Seriously, can you get more stupid and selfish?

Narcissist teddy. Photo / Supplied

Dem bones, dem bones

Bones are wet. At least when we are alive our bones are stuffed with gooey marrow and riddled with vessels. So, where did the English idiom “bone dry” come from? The phrase came from the way in which animal bones from long-dead remains would get bleached in the sun and, admittedly, pretty damn dry. A notable difference between sun-bleached dry bones and their fresher counterparts is weight, with dry bones being very light in comparison.

Anyone found a Celtic cross in New Lynn?

Photo / Supplied

Last Tuesday Kathleen Corbett, 80, was doing her errands - Green Bay Fruit supply, Lynnmall Chemist Warehouse and New World New Lynn. She noticed when she got home that her solid gold Celtic cross and chain - with “MAJ 1907″ engraved on the back - was not around her neck. Oh no! The cross was made from a gold nugget given to her grandfather, who had it made into the Celtic cross in 1907 as a present for her grandmother and passed down to her, so it is of huge sentimental value. If anyone finds it, please hand it in to the New Lynn police station.

