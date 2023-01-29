You can never be too prepared. Photo snapped on Mt Eden Road. Photo / Naashon Zalk

Send in the Browns

Twitter users have reacted to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s performance at the flood press conference. Photo / Supplied

Twitter users react to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s performance at flood press conference:

Presser in crisis: “Just saw one of the Wayne Brown press conferences. He sounded like a man coming home 4 hours late from the pub & trying to bulls*** his Mrs about where he’s been.” (@Rarerecordings_)

A matter of timing: “Efeso Collins at 2am: here are locations of evacuation centres. Wayne Brown at 8.30am: what do you want me to do, carry buckets?” (@MeganHarvey)

Worth a watch: “How is a Wayne Brown reality tv series not a thing. Kind of like The Games meets Curb Your Enthusiasm.” (@watershitdown)

Glass-half-full attitude: “I think watching Wayne Brown squirm and writhe angrily in front of a room full of incensed journalists is filling my cup far more than attending laneway possibly could have.” (@TomTremewan)

Street talk: “‘Some of those houses, when you think about it, actually shouldn’t have been where they are.’ Wayne Brown figured out how to slut shame a house.” (@originalmythros)

Dressing down: “Is it just me, or is the fact that Wayne Brown wore a denim button up the entire evening the biggest indication of his inability to make good decisions under pressure? (@SportSightedNZ)

Last Word: PR guru Deborah Pead has some free advice for Wayne Brown. Which he will no doubt ignore like all his advisors, she tweets: “Stand down. You don’t have what it takes to lead our city.”

(*This content fairly represents the majority thrust of Twitter at the time of publication. Stay safe out there New Zealand.)