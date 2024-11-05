“There were queues at one building’s toilets at 4am due to the large amount of students experiencing this,” she said.

She said students were vomiting out their windows because “they couldn’t make it to the bathroom in time”.

On Tuesday, Vincent Arbuckle, the deputy director-general of New Zealand Food Safety, told the Herald they believe shredded chicken served in a meal is likely the cause.

“The amount of time between the food being eaten and symptoms appearing (about 11 hours) is consistent with unsafe handling practices around cooling, reheating and hot holding of the meat. We are working to confirm this,” he said in a statement.

“If the issue was uncooked meat we’d expect to see a different incubation period, typically around two to five days.”

NZFS is reviewing the kitchen’s processes to ensure they follow good food safety practices. Staff are also being interviewed and the kitchen inspected.

“Our food safety officers were on site yesterday and were back again today,” Arbuckle said.

“It’s important to carefully follow the evidence so we can be sure the risk is being properly managed and minimise the chances of it happening again.”

Canterbury University is in the middle of its end-of-year exam season and one student told the Herald she struggled to sit through her information systems exam.

“It was very hard to focus, all I could think about was making sure nothing came out,” she said.

“We had one friend who had to leave after half an hour to vomit.”

Arbuckle acknowledged the symptoms of a food-borne illness are “very unpleasant”.

“We feel for the students affected, particularly those who have had their studies disrupted,” he said.

On Monday the university’s executive director for people, culture and campus life, Paul O’Flaherty, told the Herald they have been working closely with the National Public Health Service to investigate the cause of the illness.

“While affected students appear to be recovering well today, we have recommended they keep their fluids up, maintain careful hand washing practices and check the Health New Zealand website for information and advice.”

O’Flaherty said students have been directed to UniLodge for any support they might require including a free electrolyte mix to address dehydration, bottled water and packaged meals.

“Students unable to sit exams due to illness can apply for special consideration and may be offered a resit for exams in the next couple of weeks, which they will need to allow time for.”





Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.