The resident believed the outbreak was caused by food poisoning because so many people were sick at the same time, and those who didn’t eat the meal avoided getting sick.
Canterbury University is in the middle of its end-of-year exam season and some students have asked for special consideration. But they allege they were told they’d need to sit today’s exams despite feeling sick.
“We were told we had to attend exams, even though many students were unable to stay away from a toilet for more than a few minutes,” one student told the Herald.