University of Canterbury students report falling ill overnight after eating an evening meal in their hall of residence. Photo / NZME

An evening meal at a University of Canterbury hall of residence is being blamed after hundreds of students have fallen ill.

One Uni Hall student said more than 200 students were stricken by vomiting or “extreme diarrhoea” after eating a chicken dinner on Sunday.

“There were queues at one building’s toilets at 4am due to the large amount of students experiencing this,” she said.

She said students were vomiting out their windows because “they couldn’t make it to the bathroom in time”.

Other students told the Press they were suffering from “restless bathroom journeys” and multiple students were sick in the toilets.