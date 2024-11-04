Advertisement
Outbreak of student sickness at Canterbury University hall blamed on food poisoning

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
University of Canterbury students report falling ill overnight after eating an evening meal in their hall of residence. Photo / NZME

An evening meal at a University of Canterbury hall of residence is being blamed after hundreds of students have fallen ill.

One Uni Hall student said more than 200 students were stricken by vomiting or “extreme diarrhoea” after eating a chicken dinner on Sunday.

“There were queues at one building’s toilets at 4am due to the large amount of students experiencing this,” she said.

She said students were vomiting out their windows because “they couldn’t make it to the bathroom in time”.

Other students told the Press they were suffering from “restless bathroom journeys” and multiple students were sick in the toilets.

The resident believed the outbreak was caused by food poisoning because so many people were sick at the same time, and those who didn’t eat the meal avoided getting sick.

Canterbury University is in the middle of its end-of-year exam season and some students have asked for special consideration. But they allege they were told they’d need to sit today’s exams despite feeling sick.

“We were told we had to attend exams, even though many students were unable to stay away from a toilet for more than a few minutes,” one student told the Herald.

The student, who asked to remain anonymous, said she struggled to sit through her Informations System exam.

“It was very hard to focus, all I could think about was making sure nothing came out,” she said.

“We had one friend who had to leave after half an hour to vomit.”


University of Canterbury students report falling ill overnight after eating an evening meal in their hall of residence. Photo / NZME
She said it’s not the first time students have had problems with the hall food.

“We have come to University Hall with many issues and complaints about the food quality throughout the year, and we have constantly been told it will improve, however this is our last straw.

“They need to be held responsible for this.”

University Hall has been approached for comment and said it is finalising its responses.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.

