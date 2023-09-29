The wild spring weather is starting to make its presence felt in the upper North Island this morning, with a Waikato town forced to cancel its A & P Show and trees coming down near a suburban Auckland house.

Meanwhile, there have been snow showers in Queenstown, MetService tweeted this morning.

Matamata A & P Show organisers first cancelled the equestrian section of the show at Morrinsville Recereation Ground, due to surface flooding, before canning the entire event this morning.

It was to be the town’s 110th show.

“Really feel for the organisers and competitors”, wrote a poster on the New Zealand Equestrian Scene Facebook page.

A windy day is forecast for Auckland today, and this tree has already fallen victim, coming down next to a home on Athenic Ave in Lynfield this morning. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

In Auckland, Fire and Emergency were called to a home in Athenic Ave, Lynfield, just before 9.30am.

A Fire and Emergency Northern Communications spokeswoman did have any details, but police said no injuries have been reported.

It’s understood two trees came down.

Residents in the west Auckland suburb of Lynfield had a lucky escape when this tree came down next to their home in Athenic Ave this morning. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“Wet weather across the North Island and some of the South Island in a strong, cold, unstable southwest flow”, MetService tweeted just before 10am.

“Thunderstorms are possible northwest of Taihape until evening, and down south there have been snow showers in Queenstown.”

Radar update 📡⛈

Wet weather across the North Island and some of the South Island in a strong, cold, unstable southwest flow. Thunderstorms are possible northwest of Taihape until evening, and down south there have been snow showers in Queenstown ❄

⚠ https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/va288VYk9h — MetService (@MetService) September 29, 2023

The top of the country was earlier under a severe thunderstorm watch as a strong west-to-southwest cold front was forecast to affect central and northern areas of New Zealand today.

Northland and Auckland have been under a severe thunderstorm watch, which was due to expire at 10am this morning, and a red severe thunderstorm warning warning was briefly in place for central Northland before being lifted around 7.30am.

Lightning data showed numerous strikes over Northland before 7am.

⚠⚡There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch over Northland and Auckland this morning, and a RED Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the line of severe thunderstorms active over central Northland. These thunderstorms are likely bringing very heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and hail.… pic.twitter.com/gZ4jerxreO — MetService (@MetService) September 29, 2023

Strong winds and thunderstorms are expected to lash the country today with a strong west-to-southwest cold front forecast to affect central and northern areas.

A strong wind watch is already in place for Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel until midnight tonight, where certain parts of Auckland could see gusts of up to 90-100km/h.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued a red alert for the Auckland Harbour Bridge until 8am this morning.

An amber alert has also been issued for most of the day, between 8am and 8pm, with wind gusts of 75-85km/h forecast.

Here's a look at forecast wind gust 🌬️ for Saturday.



Areas of damaging wind gusts are possible, especially where gusts reach 100+ km/h (🔴).



Strongest gusts likely occurs with heavy showers or thunderstorms.



Be good to bring in any outside furniture or secure lose items. pic.twitter.com/g3q2cEUrWq — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 29, 2023

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said, under an amber alert, speeds limits may be reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close, while under a red alert, all lanes on the bridge may close.

“Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.”

Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

For the rest of the North Island, it is going to be quite a wintry day with strong winds expected, said MetService forecaster Mmathapleo Mahgabutlane.

“So it’s a very indoor day on Saturday - except for those going and watching the Black Ferns v Australia in Hamilton,” she said.

“Everywhere else it’s going to be a cold, windy and showery day all around.”

MetService has also issued heavy swell warnings for the bottom of the North Island where rough sea conditions may be seen around the coastline.

“With the southwesterly, it could be a very cold and biting wind,” Mahgabutlane said.

Heavy Swell Warning 🌊🟠



Strong southerly winds push heavy swells onto southern Wellington and Wairarapa coasts. Waves are expected to peak at 5 metres late Saturday afternoon, then ease overnight.



⚠ Take care near the coast, and keep up to date here: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/9G63QXDhji — MetService (@MetService) September 29, 2023

South Island residents can expect similar conditions, with those in the deepest south forecast to see the worst.

In the west, thunderstorms are possible for Buller and Westland, while Nelson may see some isolated showers. For the rest of the island, there could be some snow falls out to the east.

“There are some showery conditions expected that could bring snow falls down to about 200 metres overnight in Southland in Clutha.”

Road snowfall warnings are in place for the North Island’s Desert Rd and Milford Rd and Crown Range Rd in the South Island.

The wintry conditions are expected to ease by this evening and clearer conditions are expected for most of the country tomorrow.

“Temperatures will also start to increase on Sunday, especially in the east and towards Wellington that will start to go back into the mid teens,” said Mahgabutlane.



