Should only New Zealanders be able to buy NZ land?

Real estate firms are increasingly turning offshore to secure sales amid a drought of willing buyers in the New Zealand market.



Harcourts says a six-day expo of more than $800 million worth of premier New Zealand property in Shanghai is generating "serious interest" from VIPs in China with a number of offers already been made.



Harcourts' franchise Cooper & Co on Auckland's North Shore is marketing a portfolio of 57 residential, lifestyle, rural and commercial property and development projects to a more than 1200 Chinese millionaires and billionaires interested in investing or immigrating here.



