Short and Sweet: On equality, elections, slogans and foundations

Jacinda Ardern. Photo / TVNZ

After all the electioneering not one word about equality from both major parties. Labour and National should join hands. The poor are hidden in motels and what about the thousands joining the dole lines. You've fooled us all with kindness Ms Ardern. Sooner or later you're going to have to show some.

Rex Head, Papatoetoe.

Normally society takes a dim view of people who make promises which end up hurting us or costing us a great deal of money. Sooner or later such people are judged and there are consequences. For some reason, we allow politicians an exemption from these rules, and election time brings out the worst in them.

B Watkin, Devonport.

I am puzzled by the Labour Party's current slogan "Let's keep moving". Remember 2017? "Let's do this!" Let's do what? "2019 is the year of delivery". Deliver what, to whom? And now "Let's keep moving!" Not wanting to be cynical, but from where to where? I was unaware that we were in gear, let alone moving.

A.D. Kirby, Pāpāmoa.

Presumably Matt Nippert's article on universities' foundation trusts is a timely reminder to those people who have money unspent from thwarted travel plans that now could be a good time to donate to them or any other worthy cause. Especially with bank term deposit rates being so low.

Roger Hall, Takapuna.