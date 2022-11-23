Police have responded to a serious incident at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A shopkeeper has been stabbed to death after an aggravated robbery at a dairy in Auckland tonight.

Police said they were called to the dairy at the intersection of Haverstock Road and Fowlds Avenue at 8.05pm after an offender entered the store armed with a knife and took the cash register.

It is understood the shop is the Rose Cottage Superette.

“We are still working to establish exactly what took place, but at some point during the incident the dairy worker was allegedly stabbed,” police said in a statement to media just after 10pm.

The worker suffered critical injuries and was transported to hospital before dying a short time later.

Police have now launched a homicide investigation, while the offender is at-large.

“We know this incident will be extremely concerning and unsettling for our community,” police said. “We are undertaking extensive enquiries to identify and locate the offender.”

Emergency services rushed to the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Cordons will remain in place overnight and nearby residents can expect to see a significant police presence as we conduct a scene examination, talk to possible witnesses, and conduct area canvasses.

More than a dozen police officers remained at the scene shortly after 9.30pm, while a specialist police photographer is also conducting a scene examination.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident, who may have seen something which could assist us in identifying and locating the offender.

A neighbour of the shop told a photographer at the scene they come to the dairy often.

“A lovely young family owns it, they only left a few days ago for a vacation. Sadly it seems someone has taken advantage.”

Other neighbours were in shock, some seen shaking their heads.



