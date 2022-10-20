Liz Truss resigns, what’s seeing our household net worths fall and Rotorua struggles with damaged reputation in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Liz Truss resigns, what’s seeing our household net worths fall and Rotorua struggles with damaged reputation in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A jewellery store in south Auckland has been left destroyed and cabinets emptied out by a group of masked thieves armed with hammers in a brazen robbery yesterday.

Police were called to Sparkles Jewellers Papatoetoe on Great South Rd at 5.20pm yesterday.

The store had its door and cabinets smashed with glass strewn across the floor.

Owner's son Navneet Shee was inside the store's office when his staff ran towards him yelling "they are here".

"I went outside to look," Shee told the Herald.

"Five masked men armed with hammers and wearing gloves broke everything, all cabinets, they took most of our new stock which we had put out for Diwali."

Shee said the incident happened early evening and when his security guard tried to stop the offenders he was attacked.

"He went to the hospital. Neighbour shop's owner also tried to stop them.

"But they had two getaway cars."

Shee said they were still in "shock".

"All business owners around New Zealand are scared to even open their stores...and that's not a safe way to live. Government needs to take action."

Police confirmed today inquiries were ongoing to find the offenders.

On October 18, police received multiple reports of an aggravated robbery possibly including a firearm at a well-known clothing and jewellery store Roop Darshan in Mt Roskill.

An employee of Liquorland Mt Roskill said he saw three people running out with bags from Roop Darshan on White Swan Rd.

Staff at Bikanervala Mt Roskill said they heard about the robbery incident across the road around 11am.

One person fled in a stolen vehicle, which police found abandoned on Boyce Ave.

Police attended after receiving calls at 11.37am on Tuesday.

"I think the staff pressed the emergency button and the robbers went away."

One person received superficial injuries.

Police were making inquiries into the robbery, and have since determined no firearms were involved.

Roop Darshan has been approached but did not want to comment.