Shock as parked car bursts into flames on Mt Roskill, Auckland street

Emergency services responded to a care on fire in Mt. Roskill in the early hours of Thursday morning. Video / Paul Familiara

A Mt Roskill resident is bemused and concerned at how a car suddenly burst into flames as it sat parked outside his house.

Paul Familara says his wife heard a car alarm before she looked out the window of their Britton Ave home to see the car on fire about 4.20am today.

Familara said he called Fire and Emergency NZ which was at the scene within minutes.

"It was clear there was a very big fire. The flames were so high. I thought it was the car and the house and so I went out and checked and called 111.

"it was scary because it was very close to another car, an electric pole and a wooden fence."

Police also arrived at the scene, while the vehicle was later towed away.

Northern Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Karen Larking said the car was well involved when the Mt Roskill crew arrived.

They left about 5am.