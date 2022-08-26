Ngā Hau Māngere - the new bridge. Photo / RNZ-Marika Khabazi

By Matthew Hutching, RNZ

Get your wheels, your shoes, your fishing rod and reel – the old Māngere Bridge has been replaced and is opening to the public.

For more than 100 years the communities of Onehunga and Māngere Bridge were connected by the old wood and concrete crossing, which closed in 2018 as it was deteriorating.

Art work on Ngā Hau Māngere - the new bridge. Photo / RNZ-Marika Khabazi

Now a soaring white steel arch rises over the water, holding up the new 8m-wide path for riders and pedestrians.

Waka Kotahi's $38 million project began in early 2020, before Covid-19 lockdowns slowed progress.

However, Grace Doughty from Waka Kotahi said materials had arrived just in time to be readied for work to continue as soon as restrictions lifted.

She said the project had been a great success for community input, with fishing bays and rod holders for those after a catch, artwork from iwi-appointed artists and local schoolchildren.

The new bridge was named Ngā Hau Māngere by mana whenua Te Waiohua. Translated it means "gentle, lazy winds".

Unused timber from the project had gone to the local pony club in Māngere to be used for fencing and jumps.

Grace Doughty from Waka Kotahi on the newly built Ngā Hau Māngere - the new bridge. Photo / RNZ-Marika Khabazi

"One of the important things for Waka Kotahi is looking at ways we can reduce our carbon emissions when we're in construction," Grace Doughty told Checkpoint.

"We heard loud and clear from the community how much they loved the old bridge. It stood here for about 100 years and obviously had many cherished memories from whānau and friends.

"So we've worked with Heritage New Zealand to salvage pieces of the old bridge which are placed in a heritage garden on the northern abutment on the Onehunga side. The purpose of that is to help create a link for the past and the present," Doughty said.

Looking closely at the timber inside the salvaged piles, one could see how well the old concrete preserved the wood.

Other items decorated the garden, including an old iron anchor that was found during construction.

On the Māngere Bridge end of Ngā Hau Māngere a rain garden captured the stormwater that ran from the bridge and filtered the water before it flowed into the sea.

Local fisherman Eddie Waite said the old bridge was an underrated gem of a fishing spot. He and his children would cast a line there after school nearly every day, and they were looking forward to trying out the new fishing areas.

Eddie shares tips on his Salty Beard Fishing Instagram page. He said the bridge had been a great spot for catching kahawai or snapper, and he had even seen orca chasing stingrays as the tide came in.

The new bridge was a bit higher off the water, and with the strong current, Eddie said it was good to use a heavy rig.

And as you walked or rode across, you would see the silvery blue, green and red colours of the local fish in the painted railings on either side.

Cycling group Triple Teez, based in Māngere Town Centre, had been watching progress on the bridge.

"Oh man, we're looking forward to crossing it. Jumping on our bike and riding across. We're all excited, the community's excited. They'll be out here to play."

Cycling with the group was Dr Monica Liva from Turuki Health Care. She encouraged the community to get riding to keep fit and help cut pollution.

"We're just trying to find ways to promote health and wellbeing in a preventative style. But not only that, climate change is a huge issue. "

The group were happy to see the bridge would be safe in the daytime and at night.

"It's well designed," one rider said. "Good for our rangatahi and the older ones to have that lighting for safety."

They were welcoming another option for the community to get away from heavy traffic.

"Now I've gone 'e-madness' on the e-bike. I don't want to stop."