Shingled-minded approach to Westshore erosion under scrutiny

Judy Tindall says the shingle being dumped for beach re-nourishment below the high tide mark soon begins to wash into the sea. Photo / Paul Taylor

Westshore residents say shingle used to prevent erosion is sliding straight into the sea.

However, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council refutes the annual 'renourishment' is a waste of money and says, for now, it is the best way to combat coastal erosion in Westshore.

Judy Tindall has lived at Westshore for about 15 years and has seen the beach change throughout her time there.

Napier City Council's beach renourishment scheme began in 1987 to address beach erosion.

Tindall says this year, gravel was being dumped below the high tide mark and washing away at the next high tide.

"In other words, ratepayers are paying to dump shingle into the ocean," she said.

If the council could find a longer-term solution that "would be great."

"Even if this dumping continued but above high tide marks [then] the shingle would remain at least until a king tide."

Larry Dallimore, a former Napier City Councillor who has been vocal about erosion at Westshore, said he has received calls from residents concerned that there was "considerably more" shingle being dumped than in previous years and that the bank of shingle is much higher and wider.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council group manager asset management Chris Dolley said in the last five years, the annual cost has ranged between $250,000 to $400,000.

The cost varies according to the amount of erosion in the previous year, cost of gravel and contractor pricing.

Dolley said the material below the high tide mark had been placed on the beach 'crest', and "some will wash down into the sea."

Shingle on Westshore Beach on October 26. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said the beach renourishment was an effective method for preventing the NCC reserve area at Westshore from being inundated in large swells.

The coast between Clifton and Tangoio has its own 'recommended pathway' for the next 100 years as part of the Coastal Hazards Strategy.

There are unlikely to be any changes in the next 18 years.

Two years ago, pathway time frames identified for Westshore were:

- Short term (0-20 years) renourishment

- Medium term (20-50 years) renourishment and control structures

- Long term (50-100 years) renourishment and control structures.

Dolley said there had been no reports of environmental damage and no significant change in water quality seen through the state of the environment monitoring.

"The renourishment replenishes what was lost in the previous year, and is similar to the natural process that would shift gravel out of the rivers and along the beach."

Tindall raised her concerns with the two Ahuriri ward councillors and Mayor Kirsten Wise on October 20 but has not heard back from the councillors.

Wise had responded with the name of a person who would contact Tindall, but she has not heard back from them either.

A Napier City Council spokesperson said one of the Ahuriri councillors had been speaking with management about this issue but had not yet had a chance to coordinate information to pass on.