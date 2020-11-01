Website of the Year

New Zealand

Nourished for Nil charity apologises for naming and shaming Hawke's Bay woman

4 minutes to read

Ferina Randall says she was subject to more than a thousand abusive messages after Nourished for Nil publicly accused her of selling donated baby food. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Christian Fuller

A Flaxmere mother says she has been spat at and verbally abused after she was wrongly accused of obtaining free baby food from a Hawke's Bay charity, and selling it.

Ferina Randall told Hawke's Bay

