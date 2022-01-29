The Ministry for Primary Industries is warning people to thoroughly cook mussels after a spike in Vibrio parahaemolyticus cases. Photo / NZME

The Ministry for Primary Industries is warning people to thoroughly cook mussels after a spike in Vibrio parahaemolyticus cases. Photo / NZME

One person has been hospitalised and two others have fallen sick from an illness caused by incorrectly preparing and cooking shellfish in the Lakes District Health Board region this summer.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has issued a warning to "thoroughly cook mussels" after it has seen a national spike in Vibrio parahaemolyticus, a bacteria normally associated with food poisonings involving seafood consumption.

Three cases of Vibrio parahaemolyticus were reported in the Lakes region and five in the neighbouring Bay of Plenty region between November 15 and January 25, MPI says.

Of the eight cases reported, seven had eaten recreationally gathered shellfish, with five of those seven confirmed to be raw. The eighth case had eaten commercially gathered oysters.

The spike comes as MPI says nationally there have been 36 cases confirmed during this time, while normally it expected to see just three or four cases.

Waihi Beach tangata whenua Reon Tuanao, of Ngāi te Rangi. Photo / Talia Parker

Waihi Beach tangata whenua Reon Tuanao, of Ngāi te Rangi, said it was a "cause for concern" and tangata whenua would like to know more about it.

"We wouldn't want to put any of our manuhiri [visitors] at risk by putting kaimoana on the table that could make them sick.

"We basically would not go and get kaimoana from the ocean … and with that comes a loss of culture [and] loss of our practices.

"It's a hard one because a lot of people eat their shellfish raw … especially us Māori, we love raw mussels … so it's a bit of a scary one."

His advice was to follow the safety rules.

"You don't want to get sick from kaimoana because it is actually quite a painful sickness and it could escalate to something even worse, but even just going through a normal sickness with food poisoning from shellfish is a horrible experience."

Te Arawa Fisheries chief executive Chris Karamea Insley said his advice was to observe any rahui imposed by iwi along the coastline and to abide by any rules and precautions from the ministry.

In an MPI media statement, deputy director general New Zealand Food Safety Vince Arbuckle said: "As mussel harvesting is a favourite summer pastime of many New Zealanders and are sold live and raw in many New Zealand supermarkets, we advise consumers to cook mussels thoroughly before consumption to avoid getting sick.

"We have been working with the major supermarket chains to ensure that point-of-sale signage to cook mussels is available for consumers.

"People with low immunity, pregnant, or elderly should always avoid eating raw or undercooked shellfish as the illness can be more severe."

MPI advises to cook mussels until they are steaming hot and to not eat them raw or lightly cooked as this won't kill the Vibrio bacteria. Photo / NZME

Food safety rules to avoid contracting Vibrio parahaemolyticus:

Keep hands and utensils clean

Always wash your hands and kitchen utensils after handling raw seafood, and before using other utensils or handling other foods. This will prevent the bacteria from spreading in your kitchen.

Cook mussels thoroughly

Cook mussels until steaming hot. Don't eat them raw or lightly cooked as this won't kill the Vibrio bacteria. One good way to know mussels are fully cooked is that their shells pop open when boiled or steamed, and the mussel inside is firm to the touch.

Chill mussels immediately

Refrigerate shellfish as soon as possible after harvesting from the beach or purchasing from the supermarket. You can use a chilly bin filled with ice or frozen ice packs to transport live shellfish in your car. Once you get home, you should store mussels in a bowl covered with a cold, wet towel on the bottom shelf in your refrigerator.

What to do if you get sick

If you get sick after eating shellfish, phone Healthline for advice on 0800 611 116 or seek medical attention immediately. If possible, store and refrigerate any leftover shellfish for testing.

Vibrio parahaemolyticus symptoms may include watery or bloody diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever, and/or headache.

For more food safety tips on harvesting and consuming shellfish, you can download advice in the pamphlet Food Safety for Seafood Gatherers on the MPI website.