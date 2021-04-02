Website of the Year
She went blind at 37. Others with diabetes are now at risk of losing their sight

Nicholas Jones
By:

Nicholas Jones is an investigative reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders are missing out on free health checks that could save their eyesight. Nicholas Jones reports.

Imagine the terror of waking to find yourself completely blind. When it happened to

