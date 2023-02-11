Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Shaneel Lal: Sonny Bill Williams support for an anti-trans tweet is harmful

Shaneel Lal
By
4 mins to read
No one in the queer community was bothering Sonny Bill Williams, but he chose to pick on us anyway, says Shaneel Lal. Photo / Getty Images

No one in the queer community was bothering Sonny Bill Williams, but he chose to pick on us anyway, says Shaneel Lal. Photo / Getty Images

On Tuesday, Sonny Bill Williams endorsed a tweet that echoed anti-trans views.

A Twitter account shared a screenshot of someone else’s story that read, “From ages 4-12 I wore boys’ clothes, played boy sports and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand