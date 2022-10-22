Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Shaneel Lal: Discharge without conviction tells anti-Semitic and anti-queer people hate crimes are okay

Shaneel Lal
By
4 mins to read
Greymouth's famous Pink Church, home of artist Sam Duckor-Jones, was targeted by four men who attacked it with anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti. Photo: supplied

Greymouth's famous Pink Church, home of artist Sam Duckor-Jones, was targeted by four men who attacked it with anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti. Photo: supplied

Dillan Jay Pattinson and Zacharaiah David Burges-Short were discharged without conviction by Judge Quentin Hix for an anti-Semitic and anti-queer attack on Gloria, a pink church of queer celebration in Greymouth. The men were charged

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand