Aotearoa doesn't have an appetite for Lincoln Russ' kind of dystopian American Christianity. Photo / Iryna Denysova

Self-proclaimed evangelist and Christian fundamentalist Lincoln Russ has made a habit of yelling his god’s word in the streets of Aotearoa. On Christmas Eve, Russ took on Cuba St to tell Wellingtonians to repent. He brought a mic and a portable speaker and yelled at innocent Wellingtonians with his preaching. He claimed to preach the word of God.

Russ claims “God has withdrawn his hands from this nation” because of the “disgusting stuff” in this country. The “disgusting stuff” in this country just happens to be people going about their lives, like being gay, a woman prime minister, people accessing abortions or sex workers doing their job.

Russ repeatedly yelled that it is a “curse for a woman to rule over a nation”. It has been a blessing that Jacinda Ardern has led Aotearoa in recent times. Ardern, although not my ideal prime minister, has done an excellent job keeping our country together through a terrorist attack and a global pandemic. Russ blamed Ardern for allowing other “disgusting stuff” like same-sex marriage, something that was legislated long before Ardern’s leadership.

Russ claimed that “homosexuality is a sign of the end times”. The only issue is that homosexuality has existed longer than Christianity in Aotearoa. Using Russ’ logic, the end of times began before the missionaries launched his god in Aotearoa. Common sense aside, Russ says “God sent down fire on two cities, Sodom and Gomorrah”, because of the things parliamentarians “now allow to take place in this land”.

Russ believes that if people “keep living a homosexual lifestyle, God will continue to curse this nation”. “We rebuke the spirit of homosexuality that is manifesting itself right now in Jesus’ name,” Russ told a man protesting his preaching. He argues that marriage is only between a man and a woman, despite the laws saying marriage is between two consenting adults irrespective of gender.

Russ is a fascinating figure to study. He insists he will go to or end up in jail for Jesus. Russ claims he will do “anything” for Jesus. I don’t know what Jesus is asking him to do that will land him in jail, but I’d say it’s best for Russ not to do anything that will land him in jail for Jesus.

I looked at Russ’ Facebook to understand him. Russ is celibate, believes sex outside marriage is a sin and that God has restored his virginity after he repented for losing his virginity. He is a pastor and believes his street preaching is “bringing heaven down”.

Last year, Russ said that making abortion punishable by the death penalty would be “a great victory for life”, and he believes abortion is murder. Yes, Russ, a pro-lifer, is advocating for the death penalty.

In a recent live stream, Russ said that a woman should not divorce her husband even if he is abusive. Russ said that if he were a lawmaker, he would make it a criminal offence for a rape victim to not report their rapist to the police. Further, if the rapist rapes more people, the initial victim will serve 20 per cent of the rapist’s sentence. Russ wants to apply this policy to all crimes.

I don’t believe Aotearoa has an appetite for this kind of dystopian American Christianity. That ship sailed with pastors who tried to stop decimalisation of homosexuality and legislations of abortion. Russ should learn to cope with progress, or he will find himself decades behind the present. People will continue to get abortions, sex workers will continue to have sex, women will continue to become prime ministers and gays will continue to get married. It’s best for Russ not to do anything that will land him in jail for Jesus.

After all, Russ claims that “Jesus is ready to touch [New Zealanders]” if we all repent. No, thanks, Russ. If your god is anything you describe, I’d rather your god not touch me.