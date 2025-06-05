Auckland actor and musician accused of raping and grooming underage girl

Police have since laid 12 charges against the man.
Poland said the alleged offending included multiple counts of male rapes female, unlawful sexual connection, doing an indecent act and meeting after sexual grooming.
“Police would always encourage anyone with concerns or matters they need to raise with us to get in touch, in confidence.”
Court documents show police laid eight sexual violation charges, all of which are representative and carry a maximum imprisonment term of 20 years.
He is also facing three charges for allegedly committing an indecent act on a young person aged 12 to 15.
All three are representative and carry a seven-year maximum sentence.
The final representative charge carries the same penalty but relates to alleged grooming.
The man is due to reappear in court later this month.
Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues such as sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.
