Auckland actor and musician accused of raping and grooming underage girl

The man is accused of sexually abusing a girl. Photo / 123RF

An Auckland entertainer has been accused of raping and grooming a girl he met in a drama group over a four-year period.

The man, who is in his 20s and has name suppression, had his first appearance yesterday morning at the North Shore District Court.

