Auckland actor and musician accused of raping and grooming underage girl

The man is accused of sexually abusing a girl. Photo / 123RF

An Auckland entertainer has been accused of raping and grooming a girl he met in a drama group over a four-year period.

The man, who is in his 20s and has name suppression, had his first appearance yesterday morning at the North Shore District Court.

He has worked internationally and spent years teaching child performers.

According to court documents, it’s alleged the offending occurred in Auckland between January 2017 and January 2021.

Waitematā Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland told the Herald that police began investigating the alleged historic offending after a report in September 2024.