Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Shane Te Pou: High hopes for 2021 after 2020's Covid, politics and racism

5 minutes to read

Barbara Edmonds says people don't want much, "just someone to love, somewhere to live, somewhere to work, and something to hope for". Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Shane Te Pou

OPINION:

A lot of ink will be spilled trying to make sense of 2020, a year that makes the Queen's "annus horribilis" (1992) seem like a barrel of laughs in comparison.

How could you compare

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.