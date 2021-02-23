Shane Jones, Christopher Luxon, Anna Lorck - who got the most donations in 2020 election?

Christopher Luxon with Shane Jones in 2019. Photo / File

Former NZ First MP Shane Jones took in the most in donations during the last election campaign, declaring $87,099 – but new National MP Christopher Luxon was not far behind him.

The Electoral Commission's release of candidate returns from the election shows Jones' largest donor was Paul Norris, who donated $25,000.

Jones also declared $4,499 from fishing magnate Peter Talley – an old friend of his – and $4000 from former Labour MP Clayton Cosgrove. There was a $2000 sum from Business NZ, and $2000 from lawyer Brian Henry.

Luxon got a total of $73,000 in donations for his Botany campaign but no individual donors are named: the amounts were listed as coming from the Botany electorate branch. Candidates have to disclose individual donors who give more than $1,500 in either cash, services or goods.

Luxon was the fourth-highest overall: unsuccessful National candidate Jake Bezzant came in second with $77,228.

Third was Labour MP Anna Lorck, who reaped $77,000 – more than $20,000 more than any other Labour candidate. Almost all of that was declared as from her own electorate.

Public Party leader Billy Te Kahika could find himself in a spot of trouble with the Electoral Commission for over-spending: candidates can only spend up to $28,200 on their electorate campaigns, and Te Kahika tipped over $30,000 on his Te Tai Tokerau campaign.

The party returns will not be released until later in the year.

All up, 21 candidates declared more than $40,000 in donations – and many of those with the highest tallies discovered money did not help them get them the seat, including Bezzant and Jones.

Labour's Willow Jean Prime took the Northland seat, and declared only $3000 in donations and $3000 in expenses. Jones spent $12,017 to try to win the seat, while National's candidate Matt King spent the most: $23,000 and listed about $13,000 in donations.

Lorck took the Tukituki seat from National's Lawrence Yule, who declared $64,000 in donations.

Many candidates declared donations from their own party headquarters.

Who got more than $40,000:

NZ First:

Shane Jones: $ 87,099.00

National:

Jake Bezzant: $77,228.87

Christopher Luxon: $73,050.43

Lawrence Yule: $64,242.50

Simon Watts: $61,070.65

Dan Bidois: $53,168.37

Nicola Willis: $50,744.06

Simon Bridges: $ 46,500.00

Judith Collins: $ 45,507.69

Alfred Ngaro: $45,252.86

Catherine Chu: $ 44,618.62

Denise Lee $44,092.79

Simeon Brown: $41,579.24

Labour:

Anna Lorck: $77,000.00

Phil Twyford: $51,999.00

Arena Williams: $51,500.00

Stuart Nash: $49,503.80

Jamie Strange: $47,878.00

Ginny Andersen: $40,090.80

Green Party:

Chloe Swarbrick: $41,180.00

Māori Party:

Rawiri Waititi: $40,000.00