Election 2020: 48 voters referred to police for voting twice

The Electoral Commission has referred 48 voters to police for voting more than than once at the 2020 general election.

Voting more than once carries a penalty of a jail term of up to two years and/or fine of up to $40,000 or up to $10,000 if the court decides it was at the lower end of the scale and not a deliberate attempt to manipulate the election result.

Under the Electoral Act "personation" is considered a corrupt practice, including voting as another person or voting more than once.

As these matters are now with the police, the Electoral Commission will not be commenting further, a spokesperson said.

There were 37 referrals for dual voting after the 2017 general election, 126 after the 2014 general election, and 63 after the 2011 general election.