Vehicles on the reopened SH5 Napier to Taupo Rd this week, near Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police say it’s “disappointing” traffic infringements on the Napier-Taupō Rd are at pre-cyclone levels, despite the reopened highway’s lower traffic volumes.

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō reopened on Monday, five weeks after it was severely damaged and closed during Cyclone Gabrielle.

It remains under repair with plenty of speed reductions in place and is also closed at night for road works.

Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Angela Hallett said the highway had “not been notably busy”.

“Since reopening, we are issuing around the same number of tickets we would issue on any given day.

“This is disappointing given the reduction in traffic volume.

“Police would like to thank the majority of motorists who are keeping within the reduced speed limits while contractors work to repair the road.”

Police did not say exactly how many tickets had been issued this week.

“Police will be maintaining visibility and are actively enforcing the speed limits on State Highway 5.”

The highway between Eskdale and Taupo is currently open daily between 7am to 7pm providing an essential link north to the likes of Hamilton and Auckland.