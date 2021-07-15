SH25/Kopu-Hikuai Rd, Coromandel: Two helicopters responding to multiple-vehicle crash

The Trustpower TECT rescue helicopter. Photo / File

Two rescue helicopters have been sent to a multiple-vehicle crash on State Highway 25/ Kopu-Hikuai Rd in the Coromandel.

New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency and ambulance services were alerted to the crash at 2.10pm and are headed to the scene.

A police media spokesperson said the road was blocked and has been closed.

Early indications were that a truck has collided with multiple vehicles and several people have been moderately injured.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.