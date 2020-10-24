SH2 north of Napier closed after serious crash involving motorcycle

Police are enroute to a serious crash on SH2, north of Napier.

State Highway 2 at Putorino, about 58km north of Napier, is closed after a serious crash.

A police spokesperson says motorists are asked to avoid the area as the road is blocked at the accident scene, about 2km south of Matahorua Road.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the serious crash involving a motorbike about 10.30am.

The fire service and St John Ambulance staff are also attending the accident.

Putorino is about halfway between Napier and Wairoa.

Meanwhile, two people were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Maraekakaho Road on Saturday.

Police were called to a two vehicle crash about 12.50pm at the intersection of Maraekakaho Road and Stock Road in Bridge Pa.

Traffic control was in place at the time and two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Motorists were also asked to avoid the intersection of Railway Rd South and Tollemache Rd West, Hastings after a car had flipped on Saturday.

Police were called to the crash at 1.50pm and there were no serious injuries.

The road re-opened shortly after 3pm.

MORE TO COME