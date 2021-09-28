SH10 closed after child hit by truck near Awanui

State Highway 10 is closed between Church Rd and Kumi Rd, Awanui. Photo / NZME

State Highway 10 has been closed in the Far North following a serious accident near Awanui.



The highway is closed between Church Rd and Kumi Rd with traffic advised to avoid the area.

A diversion is possible via Church Rd, which links Kaitaia with SH10 east of the accident scene.

The Advocate understands the victim is an 11-year-old child who was hit by a truck about 2.50pm.

The child has been taken to nearby Kaitaia Hospital by St John Ambulance and will then be transported to Auckland's Starship Hospital by the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

Police, St John Ambulance and the Kaitaia Fire Brigade are at the scene. An investigator from the police Serious Crash Unit is on the way.