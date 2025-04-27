Advertisement
SH1 southbound lane blocked at Auckland after three-vehicle crash

Maryana Garcia
Traffic through Auckland was “heavy” and “slow” after a southbound lane on State Highway 1 was blocked by a three-vehicle crash.

Police said the collision happened before the Khyber Pass on-ramp and was reported at about 5.30pm.

“The traffic is quite heavy through that area still, moving but quite slow.”

Police said no injuries were reported and contractors had been contacted to tow the vehicles.

One Gillies Ave resident, who asked to remain anonymous, was on the way home from the city when she said she drove by “a little car” facing the opposite direction.

“It looked like a car skidded and turned towards traffic,” she said.

“It was very disconcerting to see a car that had turned around and it was facing against the traffic but everybody just kept going around it.”

She said she encountered the crash “just before” the turn-off to Gillies Avenue.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

