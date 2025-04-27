The US is considering a 'harder' approach to Russia. Pope Francis' funeral sees thousands gather at Vatican City. Massive explosion at major Iranian port. Video / NZ Herald

Traffic through Auckland was “heavy” and “slow” after a southbound lane on State Highway 1 was blocked by a three-vehicle crash.

Police said the collision happened before the Khyber Pass on-ramp and was reported at about 5.30pm.

“The traffic is quite heavy through that area still, moving but quite slow.”

Police said no injuries were reported and contractors had been contacted to tow the vehicles.

One Gillies Ave resident, who asked to remain anonymous, was on the way home from the city when she said she drove by “a little car” facing the opposite direction.