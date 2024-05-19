Severe weather warnings possible as heavy downpours loom for North Island

Heavy rain watches are in place for Tairawhiti and Hawke's Bay as well as Northland this week, and more watches and warnings are possible. Photo / File

Heavy rain is coming for parts of the North Island this week, with the potential for downpours that could cause flash flooding.

A subtropical low is expected to form north of New Zealand today, bringing heavy rain to the north and east of the North Island, according to MetService.

Northland is under a heavy rain watch from midday until midnight, with thunderstorms possible from this evening, the forecaster said.

Auckland has a cloudy start to the day, with periods of isolated showers across the majority of the city.

A fresh easterly flow will pick up later today and bring heavier rain. There is also a low risk of thunder this evening.

Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay are also under heavy rain watches from before dawn on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.

MetService has placed Northland, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay under heavy rain watches as a rainmaker forms north of NZ. Image / MetService

All three regions could see their watches upgraded to warnings.

The Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty are also likely to be affected by the weather system.

Strong easterly to southeasterly winds are also expected in the central North Island on Tuesday, with a possibility of severe gales about the ranges from the Raukumara to Ruahine ranges and further west.

Federated Farmers has welcomed the expected rain for Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, where soils are very dry going into winter.

But MetService says there are concerns about flash flooding if too much rain falls on dry, hard ground.

The forecaster said people should keep an eye out for upgrades to the forecast, as there was “uncertainty” about how the low-pressure system would develop and more areas could get severe weather watches or warnings.

Weatherwatch.co.nz said there would be at least two low-pressure zones affecting the weather - a “slightly messy set-up” which meant forecast rainfall totals could move around. Rain would be patchy in some areas but heavy in others.

However, most other parts of New Zealand would have a drier-than-usual week for the time of year.