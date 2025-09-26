Advertisement
Severe weather forecast: Heavy rain and wind risk for All Blacks’ Bledisloe opener

Possible showers and unusually warm weather forecast for this weekend, MetService's John Law reports.

Thunderstorms and strong winds could disrupt the All Blacks’ first Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies at Eden Park today.

MetService predicted showers, which could be heavy, to develop over Auckland this morning and windy thunderstorms to arrive in the afternoon.

Nearly 5mm of rain is expected to fall

