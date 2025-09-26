Possible showers and unusually warm weather forecast for this weekend, MetService's John Law reports.

Thunderstorms and strong winds could disrupt the All Blacks’ first Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies at Eden Park today.

MetService predicted showers, which could be heavy, to develop over Auckland this morning and windy thunderstorms to arrive in the afternoon.

Nearly 5mm of rain is expected to fall around 3pm Saturday, dropping to 2.5mm at 5pm as the All Blacks game kicks off.

NZTA has issued a warning the Auckland Harbour Bridge might be impacted in the afternoon because of high winds predicted by MetService.

Gusts could reach from 75-85km/h between 1pm and 5pm, with motorists advised to drive to the conditions and pay attention to the electronic messaging boards on the motorway, which will advise of any lane closures or reduced speed limits.