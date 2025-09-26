MetService said much of the wet weather should clear in the evening.
Most of the North Island is likely to have more settled weather with some scattered showers.
MetService said rain will hit the South Island’s west coast from around midday today and continue to fall into Sunday.
Yellow strong wind watches are in place for much of the south and central parts of the South Island and Stewart Island on Sunday, with a moderate risk of this being upgraded to a warning.
Strong wind watches are in place across the South Island for Sunday. Photo / MetService
However, the temperature starts to increase for some parts of the South Island, with Christchurch and Kaikōura possibly hitting 21C, and Napier and Hastings predicted to reach 24C.
MetService has said a wind watch for lower parts of the North Island could also be issued.
Elsewhere on the North Island on Sunday, there will be cloudy periods and some showers but the weather should be mainly fine and dry in the east.