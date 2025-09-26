Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Harbour Bridge warning as high winds forecast tomorrow afternoon

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Possible showers and unusually warm weather forecast for this weekend, MetService's John Law reports.

High winds threaten to impact the Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow afternoon, just as All Blacks fans make their way to the game.

MetService forecasts gusts could potentially reach 75-85km/h between 1pm and 5pm tomorrow.

NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said the movable lane barrier will be operated as normal this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save