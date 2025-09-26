NZTA said if there is potential for sudden and high wind gusts on the bridge, lowering the speed limit gives motorists time to react and take more care.

Temperatures are set to be mild in Auckland tomorrow, with a high of 19C.

MetService meteorologist John Law said fans heading to Eden Park for the All Blacks test against Australia are warned to pack a brolly.

Kickoff is at 5.05pm.

“The weekend is going to be one of those east-west splits across the country with more showery weather on those western sides,” Law said.

“And I think particularly for Saturday afternoon, there could be one or two sharper ones around Auckland. Hopefully, by the time we get towards the end of the game we’ll find the worst of those showers clearing through.”

The good news was Sunday – the first day of summer hours after clocks are put forward at 2am – was looking like the best day of the weekend for many, Law said.

