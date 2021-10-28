Severe thunderstorms with hail possible in Hawke's Bay this afternoon

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by MetService for between 1 pm and 8 pm on Friday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by MetService for between 1 pm and 8 pm on Friday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Severe thunderstorms are possible across Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

In a week of record-breaking October temperatures and sweltering overnight highs, thunderstorms would round out the tropical weather trifecta.

The severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Hawke's Bay by MetService for between 1 pm and 8 pm on Friday9.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said that the watch is currently in place for the region, but depending on atmospheric conditions, the watch could progress into a warning once the thunderstorm forms.

"Thunderstorms are different to other severe weather forecasts, as the precise location of where the thunderstorm will form is unknown.

"Once we know the likelihood of where the thunderstorm will form, then we will issue the severe weather warning," Ferris said.

The MetService website warns that if a thunderstorm does form above the region, it could bring downpours between 25mm and 40mm per hour, as well as large accumulations of hail.

The website warns that rainfall of this intensity can lead to slips, flash-flooding, and poor visibility and large accumulations of hail can cause damage to crops, glasshouses, and vehicles.

Ferris said the thunderstorms would be fueled by the warm weather we have been experiencing in Hawke's Bay, which is set to continue over the weekend.

"Friday will be a wet day, with rain forecast for the entirety of Hawke's Bay, but it should clear out as the day progresses.

"Moving into the weekend, Saturday's weather will be cloudy, with light northwesterly winds and a high of 22 degrees Celsius," he said.

Ferris said balmy overnight temperatures will continue on Saturday, with a 17C overnight low meaning people will most likely be kicking off the blankets as soon as they get under them.

"Sunday should however provide some relief from the humidity, with a southerly change, a few showers, and cooler air and overnight temperatures," he said.

Ferris said a high of 24C on Sunday will make way for a settled start to the week on Monday, with light clouds and a slight drop in temperature.