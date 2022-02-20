A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Gisborne. Photo / 123rf

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gisborne.



At 8.15pm, the MetService weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near Tokomaru Bay, Te Puia Springs, Ihungia and Huiarua.



MetService says these severe thunderstorms are moving towards the north, and are expected to lie near Te Puia Springs, Ihungia and The Northern Raukumara Range at 8.45pm and near Ruatoria, Hikurangi and The Northern Raukumara Range at 9.15 pm.



These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain.



Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and makes driving conditions extremely hazardous.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows; - Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside; - Get back to land, if outdoors on the water; - Move cars under cover or away from trees; - Secure any loose objects around your property; - Check that drains and gutters are clear; - Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also: