A Wellingtonian battles through the gale-force wind and rain. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected for parts of the country as an active front moves northwards across central New Zealand.

MetService said the front would bring a burst of heavy rain and severe northwest gales to parts of the upper South Island and lower North Island on Sunday morning and early afternoon.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Tararua Range from 8am until 3pm.

MetService said locals should expect up to 90mm of rain, peaking at 15mm/h.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

💨 The strong northwesterly winds affecting Wellington and the Wairarapa where an Orange Warning is in place will ease once the rain has moved through.



🟠 See the new issue of that Warning at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 — MetService (@MetService) December 9, 2023

And a strong wind warning is in place until 11am for Wellington and Wairarapa, south of Tararua District.

“Severe gale northwesterlies gusting 120km/h in exposed places,” the forecaster warned.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

Heavy rain watches are in place for Buller and the ranges of Westland north of Otira until 10am Sunday. The rain was expected to ease from the south in the morning.

A strong wind watch for North Otago and Canterbury Plains, including Christchurch, has been lifted.

Fire and Emergency told RNZ there were no callouts related to the weather overnight, despite Saturday night’s warnings.

- RNZ