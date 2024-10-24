Advertisement
Severe gales, heavy rain: Weather warnings for North and South islands

RNZ
By RNZ

An orange strong wind warning has been issued for the lower North Island and the Marlborough Sounds until 10am on Friday as heavy rain moves up the West Coast of the South Island.

MetService has warned of severe gale northwesterlies gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places for Wellington, Wairarapa and the Marlborough Sounds.

A heavy rain warning is also in place for the Tararua range for 24 hours from 9pm, with up to 150mm of rain forecast.

Orange heavy rain warnings have also been issued today for Westland, Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers, the ranges of the Buller, Grey, and Tasman districts.

Warnings came into force Thursday for the headwaters of the Canterbury’s Lakes and Rivers about and south of Arthur’s Pass, the ranges of Buller and Grey Districts and the ranges of the Tasman District northwest of Motueka.

Further heavy rain is expected on Friday evening and Saturday in some areas.

MetService weather warnings on the morning of 24/10/2024. Photo: Screenshot / MetService
MetService weather warnings on the morning of 24/10/2024. Photo: Screenshot / MetService

MetService said in Otago there may be high river levels or flooding beyond the warning area due to the lingering effects of the recent heavy rain.

It advises people to clear drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain, avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously.

- RNZ

