By RNZ

An orange strong wind warning has been issued for the lower North Island and the Marlborough Sounds until 10am on Friday as heavy rain moves up the West Coast of the South Island.

MetService has warned of severe gale northwesterlies gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places for Wellington, Wairarapa and the Marlborough Sounds.

A heavy rain warning is also in place for the Tararua range for 24 hours from 9pm, with up to 150mm of rain forecast.

Orange heavy rain warnings have also been issued today for Westland, Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers, the ranges of the Buller, Grey, and Tasman districts.