Thunderstorms and wind gusts are some of the intense weather Northlanders may experience this afternoon, till tomorrow morning.
The MetService has issued an orange wind warning for Auckland and part of Northland from 3pm to 9pm tonight. The warning has been upgraded from a strong wind watch. The strongest winds are expected to hit about 5pm.
With hail experienced in Whangārei around 4pm Metservice also advised: “Strong southwesterlies and snow for parts of the North Island. A cold southwest flow brings strong southwest winds to parts of the North Island, and heavy snow to the central North Island. A warning for severe gales and watch heavy snow are in force.”
In a weather watch MetService said Northland and parts of the North Island will experience thunderstorms.