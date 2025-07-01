Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland KiwiSaver hardship withdrawals surge by 109%, raising retirement concerns

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

More Northlanders are accessing their KiwiSaver accounts to pay off debt due to the cost of living crisis.

More Northlanders are accessing their KiwiSaver accounts to pay off debt due to the cost of living crisis.

The number of Northlanders dipping into their KiwiSaver funds due to financial hardship has more than doubled over the past three years.

Concerns are being raised that many people will be woefully unprepared for retirement.

There was a 109% increase in Northlanders withdrawing funds from KiwiSaver due to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate