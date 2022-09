Multiple injures in crash south of Dunedin. Photo / File

Several people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the "serious crash", reported around 5.15am, occurred on the Taieri River bridge on State Highway 1 at Otokia, near Henley, south of Dunedin

She said there were "multiple people with injuries".

A serious crash has been reported to emergency services on SH1 Allanton-Waihola Rd, near Henley Rd. Delays are possible. An update will be provided as soon as more information is available. ^JP pic.twitter.com/zZi4yTaDvk — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) September 5, 2022

Waka Kotahi says the highway is closed between Henley Berwick Rd and the State Highway 86 intersection.

Detours are in place.

- More to come