SH1 near Mount Pleasant, south of Picton, has been closed after two vehicles crashed, killing a number of people. Image / Google

Seven people have died in a fatal crash on State Highway 1 south of Picton, the Herald understands.

Police said the crash was between a truck and a van at Mt Pleasant about 7.30am today.

"Police can confirm multiple fatalities in the crash," a police spokesman said in a statement.

Several people survived the crash.

A St John spokesperson said three ambulances, two helicopters and a first responder unit were sent just after 7.30am today.

Three people were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

The Herald understands seven people have died, including at least one child.

A police spokesperson says road will remain closed for a significant period of time while emergency services attend the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified and will attend.

Serious crash, Marlborough - SH1 blocked ⛔️ State Highway 1 south of Picton is blocked following a serious crash, and... Posted by Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast Police on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH1 at the south of Lindens Rd intersection is expected to be closed all day.

Motorists are advised to delay their journeys as there are no detours available.

SH1 MOUNT PLEASANT, MARLBOROUGH - SERIOUS CRASH - 7:50AM,

Due to serious crash, The road is now CLOSED at the south of Lindens Road intersection. Emergency services are on-site. Delay your journey as there is no detour available. pic.twitter.com/i7QIiIzrWh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Top of the South (@WakaKotahiTotS) June 18, 2022

Interislander says today's 11am sailing of the Aratere ferry can be delayed until 11.30am because of the crash.

"If the road remains closed we will transfer your booking to the Kaitaki which departs at 2.15pm ... Please drive carefully."