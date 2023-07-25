Several arrests on Auckland’s North Shore after spate of crime

The crimes include a robbery and attempted grand theft auto.

Police have made several arrests on Auckland’s North Shore in the last few days after a spate of criminal activities.

According to Waitematā East area commander Inspector Stefan Sagar, police were called to a petrol station in Beach Haven last Friday after reports of a robbery.

“Just before 4pm, reports came through that a robbery had occurred and the offender was trying to flee the area,” Segar said.

“Concerningly, it was being reported that this offender was trying to steal a person’s vehicle to aid his escape.”

Police used the Eagle helicopter to direct officers to the offender’s location, and he was arrested before the car could be taken.

The 22-year-old man is now before the North Shore District Court facing a charge of robbery.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a pair of youths were arrested after damaging a Torbay bus stop, which led to the revelation of other crimes committed.

“Our staff responded to the report on Saturday afternoon, and while the pair had already boarded a bus, we soon caught up with them,” Sagar said.

A 17-year-old man has been charged with wilful damage, while the 15-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid.

“The pair are also being dealt with by police on matters unrelated to the damaged bus stop, including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle for the 17-year-old.”

Sagar said these arrests highlight the “importance of the public’s information”.

“Police take offending against our businesses or in our public spaces seriously and will work to hold offenders to account,” Sagar said.

”The community is encouraged to continue report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.”