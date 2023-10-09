Seven crews called to large commercial building fire in Christchurch

Seven Fire and Emergency crews attended the blaze. Photo / NZME

A blaze in a commercial building in the Christchurch suburb of Islington reached third-alarm status overnight.

Emergency services were first called to the building on Produce Place before 2am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the building was around 30m x 60m, with the fire in the north-west portion of the building.

By 2.08am the fire had reached third-alarm status.

Fire crews from Wigram, Spreydon, Ilam, Christchurch City, Rolleston, Lincoln and Redwood attended, according to the Fire and Emergency incidents log.

The spokesperson said the fire was successfully extinguished and all appliances have now been stood down.

A fire investigator will return this morning.