Meg Weston in her Lulu’s Soft Serve HB ice cream truck. Photo / Paul Taylor

Meg Weston can’t count the number of times she’s been called Mrs Whippy.

She always replies with the same answer: “I’m not Mrs Whippy, I’m way cooler. Call me the icecream lady – I’m cool with that”.

You may have seen Weston around. She’s the woman in the big pink Lulu’s Soft Serve HB icecream truck.

She hit the streets at the beginning of January and is loving it.

“Before I got the truck, I was sitting in my garage by myself sewing mats for my business Weston Carpet Overlocking. I still do that but now I have the option to head outdoors and meet people.

“I love that icecream is international. Everyone loves icecream no matter their nationality, race or age. And it’s a year-round treat. No one ever says they can’t eat icecream because it’s winter.

“People, especially adults, are excited to see an icecream truck on their streets. Every second person I meet says to me they haven’t seen one around for years. It’s nostalgic and people love letting their kids experience it. Even the whole chasing after the icecream truck part.”

And yes, there’s music. “The Entertainer is the fun and happy music played when I drive around the streets.”

Meg Weston has a live tracker on her Facebook page so when she’s out and about people know where to find her. Photo / Paul Taylor

While Weston is neither Mrs Whippy nor Lulu, her sister is. Lulu that is – that’s how it all began.

“My sister Lulu started this business in South Waikato. They recently upgraded their vehicle and brought this truck here for me to run.”

Weston had joined her sister in the Lulu’s truck on visits to Waikato. “I would work the till while she served, so I knew what was involved. Before bringing the truck to Hawke’s Bay, I did several weeks in the Waikato getting hands-on training from Lulu in her van.

She also completed a food safety course.

She has a live tracker on her Facebook page so when she’s out and about people know where to find her.

“One day someone was right behind me so I pulled over thinking they wanted to pass. But they had been tracking me and wanted an icecream. For the first few weeks. that’s all I did – drive the streets.”

She joined a Facebook group called Food Trucks Hawke’s Bay, where people organising an event post and ask who is available.

Lulu’s has now been to many events including Tom Jones at Pettigrew-Green Arena, Multi-Cultural Day, Waitangi celebrations, sports events, work shouts and private events.

She still hits the streets about four days a week depending on her schedule and the weather.

“During summer it was five, six and sometimes seven days a week I would be at events or on the street. Going into winter, we will see what happens.

Weston and her husband Brian have lived in Napier for 16 years.

“Three of our five children also live in Napier along with three of our seven grandchildren, with two new grandbabies due before September.”

When she first got the truck the grandchildren would want an icecream every time they visited.

“They know now that they can’t always have one but they still get excited to see the icecream van.”

She loves working with her sister – “not that we ever ran out of things to talk about before this”.

Lulu’s has a vast menu, including waffle baskets, Oreo, Flake and sherbet cones.

Asked what was the most popular thing on the menu, she said “smashed sherbet, all day”.

Lulu’s Soft Serve HB is also participating in this year’s Pink Ribbon Breakfast, but instead of hosting a breakfast, you can buy a Pink Ribbon Sundae for the remainder of May with $2 from the sales donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Find Lulu’s on Facebook to see where she’s parked up.

Linda Hall is a Hastings-based assistant editor for Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 30 years of experience in newsrooms. She writes regularly on arts and entertainment, lifestyle and hospitality, and pens a column.