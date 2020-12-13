Serious two-car crash in Central Otago, roads closed

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the South Island. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Central Otago that has left one victim critically injured.

The two-car crash was reported just after 5pm, a police spokesperson said.

The collision happened on Scotland St, State Highway 8, in Roxburgh.



The crash has left two people injured, with one person in critical condition and another in moderate condition, police said.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at the intersections of SH8 and Jedburgh St, and SH8 and Millers Flat Bridge Rd.



Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, the spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Mau Barbara told Stuff two crews from Roxburgh and Millers Flat attended the crash scene.

A rescue helicopter was initially called from Dunedin but was stood down shortly after.

Requests for further comment were referred to police.