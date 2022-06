One person is in a critical condition. Photo / NZME

A person is in a critical condition after a two-car crash on State Highway 63 in Marlborough.

Emergency services were called to the intersection with Waihopai Valley Rd, west of Renwick, shortly before 7am.

The road is closed and a helicopter has been sent.

Due to a crash SH63 closed near Waihopai Valley Road. Photo / Supplied

Less than 48 hours ago a person died in crash just north of today's collision, on State Highway 6 in Kaituna, and two days ago seven people lost their lives south of Picton.