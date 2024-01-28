Emergency services are responding to a serious crash that has closed the Otira Highway, SH73, on the South Island’s West Coast.
A police spokesperson said the single vehicle crash in Jacksons, Westland, was reported at about 3.40pm.
“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries,” they said.
SH73 is closed east of the intersection with Lake Brunner Road and diversions are in place at the scene.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible,” police said.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said police were the lead agency.