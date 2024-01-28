Firefighters continue to battle blazes in Canterbury. Six injured in two crashes in the North Island overnight. Further rulings possible in ICJ Israel-Gaza genocide case.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash that has closed the Otira Highway, SH73, on the South Island’s West Coast.

A police spokesperson said the single vehicle crash in Jacksons, Westland, was reported at about 3.40pm.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries,” they said.

SH73 JACKSONS, WEST COAST - SERIOUS CRASH - 4:25PM

Due to a serious crash, SH73 is now CLOSED east of the intersection with Lake Brunner Rd. Avoid the area and delay travels at this time. ^CS pic.twitter.com/scocdWl1wi — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) January 28, 2024

SH73 is closed east of the intersection with Lake Brunner Road and diversions are in place at the scene.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible,” police said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said police were the lead agency.