A police spokesperson said the crash happened on Lower Buller Gorge Rd, between Heaphys Road and Bucklands Peak Rd, about 6.15pm.

A serious single-vehicle crash has closed State Highway 6 in Lower Buller Gorge this evening.

“The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating, and the road will be shut for several hours.

“There is no alternative route available, so motorists are advised to delay travel.”