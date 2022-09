Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash south of Whangarei. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash south of Whangārei.

Police were called to the crash on SH1 in Ruakākā at about 10.15pm.

A spokeswoman said that initial reports suggest serious injuries.

The road is closed with diversions in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.