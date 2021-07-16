Serious injuries: Man rushed to hospital after incident outside bar in Orewa

A glass repair worker at the scene of this morning's incident in Orewa which left a man with serious injuries. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A glass repair worker at the scene of this morning's incident in Orewa which left a man with serious injuries. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man suffered serious injuries after an incident outside a bar in Orewa, north of Auckland, early this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the corner of Moana Ave and Hibiscus Coast Highway around 12.30am.

There they found a man with serious injuries who was rushed to hospital.

This morning a pool of blood could be seen outside the Shorewood Gastrobar at Orewa. A glass repair company was also in the process of replacing a badly damaged window in the bar.

A pool of blood and a badly shattered window at the Shorewood Gastrobar after this morning's incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police confirmed that a 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was charged with wounding with intent.

He was due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Saturday morning.