Serious injuries: Man rushed to hospital after incident outside bar in Orewa

A man suffered serious injuries after an incident outside a bar in Orewa, north of Auckland, early this morning.
Emergency services rushed to the corner of Moana Ave and Hibiscus Coast Highway around 12.30am.
There they found a man with serious injuries who was rushed to hospital.
This morning a pool of blood could be seen outside the Shorewood Gastrobar at Orewa. A glass repair company was also in the process of replacing a badly damaged window in the bar.
Police confirmed that a 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was charged with wounding with intent.
He was due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Saturday morning.