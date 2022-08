The road is closed and diversions are in place. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Waipapa Rd in Wharepapa.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to police just after 8.30am, a police spokeswoman said.

One person has serious injuries.

