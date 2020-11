Emergency services are on the scene in Elderslea, Upper Hutt. Photo / Supplied

Serious injuries have been reported after a two-car crash in Upper Hutt this morning.

Police are at the scene of the serious crash on State Highway 2, River Rd, in the suburb of Elderslea.

Emergency services were alerted to the two vehicle crash between Gibbons St and Whakatiki St about 11am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.