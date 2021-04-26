Serious injuries in State Highway 2 crash near Pukehina

The road has been closed to allow a rescue helicopter to access the scene. Photo / File

State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty has now reopened after a serious crash between a car and motorbike.

The crash happened about 3.10pm on SH2 near Pukehina yesterday and the road was closed until 6.40pm.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

Two patients were treated for minor injuries at the scene while a third patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries, she said.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised of the closure via its Facebook page, stating the highway was closed to allow a rescue helicopter to land. It announced the road had reopened at 6.40pm

Earlier a police media spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit was responding to the incident and the highway was expected to be closed "for a few hours".

During the closure detours were in place down Old Coach Rd and Ohinepaena Rd.